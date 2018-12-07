SA Live Featured Clip

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's 2018 Winter Tour visits San Antonio Dec. 23

Win two tickets to see TSO!

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to San Antonio on Sunday, Dec. 23 at the AT&T Center!

 

More Headlines

The critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum, musical powerhouse is celebrating their 20th year on the road for its annual winter tour, a multi-generational holiday tradition.

 

We want to give Trans-Siberian Orchestra fans a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show! 

 

You can win two tickets to the show here, and starting Monday, Dec. 10-14, you can enter in the Trans-Siberian Orchestra 5-4-3-2-1 ticket giveaway.

 

Check back on Dec. 10 on the SA Live Facebook page here to enter the 5-4-3-2-1 contest!

 

To purchase tickets, visit attcenter.com.

 

Information courtesy of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. 

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.