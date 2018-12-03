Shed 4 inches in 2 weeks with SliMedica for the holidays!

SAN ANTONIO - Do you want to drop some pounds before the holidays without going to the gym?

At SliMedica, you can lose half a pound to a pound a day, and SliMedica guarantees patients will lose four inches in their first two weeks.

SliMedica is a total transformation clinic that offers the Zerona Laser to painlessly flush fat cells from your body and combines medication with the Zerona technology to help shed pound quickly.

"The Zerona Laser is absolutely painless and noninvasive," said Alexandrah Castillo, SliMedica patient counselor. "You can target your whole body."

SliMedica is customized for each patient and medically supervised.

For more information, visit slimedica.com or call 210-361-1480.

