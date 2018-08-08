Shop til you drop! The Peddler Show hits New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO - Are you ready to shop til you drop?

The Peddler Show floats on down to the Guadalupe and Comal River Aug. 10-12 for a sizzling summer market.

Shoppers can find items from talented designers, artisans, creators and craftsmen from all over the country.

Gear up for back-to-school season and shop the latest trends:

Women's and kids fashions

Trendy totes

Handbags

Designer-inspired jewelry

Home decor

This is a perfect time to knock out your shopping lists for upcoming birthdays as well as remembering your summer graduates as they prepare to walk the stage.

If you purchase a ticket to The Peddler Show online here, you receive $2 off the ticket.

For more information, visit peddlershow.com or call 512-358-1000.

Information courtesy of The Peddler Show.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.