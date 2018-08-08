SA Live Featured Clip

Shop til you drop! The Peddler Show hits New Braunfels

Aug. 10-12 at New Braunfels Civic & Convention Center

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Are you ready to shop til you drop?

The Peddler Show floats on down to the Guadalupe and Comal River Aug. 10-12 for a sizzling summer market.

Shoppers can find items from talented designers, artisans, creators and craftsmen from all over the country.

Gear up for back-to-school season and shop the latest trends:

  • Women's and kids fashions
  • Trendy totes
  • Handbags
  • Designer-inspired jewelry 
  • Home decor

This is a perfect time to knock out your shopping lists for upcoming birthdays as well as remembering your summer graduates as they prepare to walk the stage.

If you purchase a ticket to The Peddler Show online here, you receive $2 off the ticket. 

For more information, visit peddlershow.com or call 512-358-1000.

 

 

 

Information courtesy of The Peddler Show.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.