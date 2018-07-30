Signs you may have sleep apnea

SAN ANTONIO - Are you having trouble sleeping at night?

You may be suffering from sleep apnea.

The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring is here to help you get the best sleep of your life!

What causes sleep apnea?

Sleep apnea is a medical condition in which a person has one or more pauses in breathing, or shallow breaths while he or she sleeps.

These pauses can last from a few seconds to minutes and may occur 30 times or more a minute.

Instead of using the CPAP therapy for sleep apnea, The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring offers an oral appliance shown below.

"Sleep apnea can cause diabetes, high blood pressure and even lead to a stroke," said Veronica Morillos, sleep technician.

Most medical insurance providers and Medicare cover sleep-related treatments.

Find out if you are at risk of sleep apnea by taking an easy quiz provided by The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring here.

For more information, visit stopsnoringtx.com or call 210-598-8200.

Information courtesy of The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring.

