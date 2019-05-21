SliMedica's HydraFacial helps reduce sun damage, skin impurities

SAN ANTONIO - Summer is here and if you're trying to rejuvenate your skin from sun damage, SliMedica can be your new go-to!

SliMedica is a total transformation medical clinic that treats each patient with quality care and thorough medical assessments to address each problem from the core to ensure patients are successful with their health or beauty goals.

"Hydrafacial is the holy grail of all facials," said Alexandrah Castillo, a patient counselor at SliMedica. "It's the most popular facial we offer at our clinic. Our patients see an immediate glow of their skin."

The Hydrafacial skin resurfacing treatment can create glowing skin by reducing the appearance of age spots, dull or uneven skin tone and texture, enlarged pores and removes whiteheads, blackheads and helps hydrate the skin.

SliMedica SA Live special:

The first 10 people to call or text SliMedica will receive $75 to use toward any service at SliMedica, plus a free full body analysis.

For more information, visit slimedica.com or call 210-361-1480.

Sponsored article by SliMedica.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.