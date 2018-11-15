SMOKEY MO'S BBQ "BRISKET CHALLENGE"

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a new barbecue place in San Antonio, Smokey Mo's BBQ is the place in town to visit!
Smokey Mo's BBQ even offers all the Thanksgiving meal favorites, including turkey (12-14 pounds), green beans, cream corn, potatoes and delicious pies.
Up for a challenge?
Smokey Mo's BBQ offers an unique experience for barbecue fans, can you eat 5 pounds of brisket in 45 minutes?
Smokey Mo's Brisket Challenge
- Eat 5 pounds of brisket in 45 minutes
- If you complete the challenge, the brisket is FREE
- Call a day in advance to set up the 'Brisket Challenge'
- Each winner of the 'Brisket Challenge' gets their picture on the wall
For more information, visit smokeymosbbq.com or call 210-494-9090 for the 'Brisket Challenge'!
Information courtesy of Smokey Mo's BBQ.
