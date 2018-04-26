Get an EXCLUSIVE Orel Hershiser jersey at SA Missions game Friday

SAN ANTONIO - Calling all baseball fans in San Antonio!
The first 2,000 fans to enter Wolff Stadium Friday, April 27 will receive a FREE Orel Hershiser San Antonio Dodgers home jersey.
The San Antonio Missions will play the Midland Rockhounds at 7:05 p.m.
Gates open at 6 p.m.
Who is Orel Hershiser?
- Baseball pitcher for MLB and minor league teams
- Played AA for the San Antonio Dodgers in early 80's
- MLB player for Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians, San Fransico Giants, New York Mets
- Three-time All-Star
- World Series champion
- 2,014 MLB strikeouts
InstantReplay will be giving out a Missions jersey and tickets
Be sure to keep tuning into InstantReplay on KSAT 12 for your chance to win a San Antonio Missions jersey and tickets to a game!
InstantReplay will be having contests throughout the Missions season.
Future San Antonio Missions jersey giveaways:
- Missions vs. Springfield May 25
Jersey- Paul Lo Duca
- Missions vs. NW Arkansas July 6
Jersey - Eric Karros
- Missions vs. Tulsa August 10
Jersey - Trea Turner
For San Antonio Missions tickets and information, visit SAMissions.com.
Information courtesy of San Antonio Missions.
