Get an EXCLUSIVE Orel Hershiser jersey at SA Missions game Friday

First 2,000 fans will receive a jersey Friday, April 27; gates open at 6 p.m.

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Calling all baseball fans in San Antonio!

The first 2,000 fans to enter Wolff Stadium Friday, April 27 will receive a FREE Orel Hershiser San Antonio Dodgers home jersey. 

The San Antonio Missions will play the Midland Rockhounds at 7:05 p.m. 

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Who is Orel Hershiser?

  • Baseball pitcher for MLB and minor league teams
  • Played AA for the San Antonio Dodgers in early 80's
  • MLB player for Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians, San Fransico Giants, New York Mets 
  • Three-time All-Star
  • World Series champion 
  • 2,014 MLB strikeouts

Future San Antonio Missions jersey giveaways:

  • Missions vs. Springfield May 25
    Jersey- Paul Lo Duca
  • Missions vs. NW Arkansas July 6
    Jersey - Eric Karros
  • Missions vs. Tulsa August 10
    Jersey - Trea Turner 
     

For San Antonio Missions tickets and information, visit SAMissions.com.

Information courtesy of San Antonio Missions.

