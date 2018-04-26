Get an EXCLUSIVE Orel Hershiser jersey at SA Missions game Friday

SAN ANTONIO - Calling all baseball fans in San Antonio!

The first 2,000 fans to enter Wolff Stadium Friday, April 27 will receive a FREE Orel Hershiser San Antonio Dodgers home jersey.

The San Antonio Missions will play the Midland Rockhounds at 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Who is Orel Hershiser?

Baseball pitcher for MLB and minor league teams

Played AA for the San Antonio Dodgers in early 80's

MLB player for Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians, San Fransico Giants, New York Mets

Three-time All-Star

World Series champion

2,014 MLB strikeouts

InstantReplay will be giving out a Missions jersey and tickets

Be sure to keep tuning into InstantReplay on KSAT 12 for your chance to win a San Antonio Missions jersey and tickets to a game!

InstantReplay will be having contests throughout the Missions season.

Future San Antonio Missions jersey giveaways:

Missions vs. Springfield May 25

Jersey- Paul Lo Duca

Missions vs. NW Arkansas July 6

Jersey - Eric Karros

Missions vs. Tulsa August 10

Jersey - Trea Turner



For San Antonio Missions tickets and information, visit SAMissions.com.

Information courtesy of San Antonio Missions.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.