Snore no more! Get the best sleep of your life

SAN ANTONIO - Snore no more!

That's right, you can finally get the best sleep of your life.

If your partner has been complaining that your snore is out of control, help is on the way!

Premier Sleep Solutions is a dental practice specializing in the treatment of sleep disorders, including sleep apnea.

Everything you need to know about sleep apnea

Sleep apnea is a medical condition with which when someone has one or more pauses in breathing (or shallow breaths) while sleeping.

Sleep apnea can often be treated by using oral appliance therapy; you can find these at Premier Sleep Solutions.

Pictured above is the oral appliance that will help you sleep better at night.

Did you know 80% of Americans have sleep apnea?



Veronica Morillos, sleep technician, said, "We take custom-fit impressions of your teeth for an oral appliance we offer to keep patients from snoring. We will also adjust it to your comfort."

Essential sleep apnea facts you need to know

✔ Many people have sleep apnea and don't know it

✔ Sleep apnea affects over 18 million Americans

✔ Sleep apnea can seriously affect your health

✔ Sleep apnea is more than just snoring

✔ Sleep apnea can be treated







Morillos said, "Most medical insurance providers and Medicare cover sleep-related treatments, so a patient’s out-of-pocket costs are minimal or even nonexistent."

You can take a quick sleep assessment here.

For more information about Premier Sleep Solutions, you can call 210-598-8200 or visit StopSnoringTX.com.

Premier Sleep Solutions is at 7434 Louis Pasteur Drive, No.230, San Antonio, Texas 78229.

