SA Live Featured Clip

South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital host free informational seminar Thursday

Seminar: 6-7:30 p.m; Thursday at 18600 N. Hardy Oak Blvd.

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Do you have joint pain?

South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital will be hosting a free joint pain seminar with Dr. Brandon Broome speaking about amazing procedures available for knee and hip replacements.

More Headlines

"Our best feedback from having these seminars is that it's a free doctor visit," said Dr. Broome. "You can ask any question and I'll do my best to answer it." 

Patient review after having both hips replaced 

Kerri Brown, a 52-year old walked with a cane for years and decide to have both hips replaced at the same time at South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital with Dr. Broome.

"I got my life back after the surgery," said Brown."I feel like a new person. If you're living with intense pain you need to get checked out. The recovery was phenomenal. I was walking right after the surgery."

Free Informational seminar 

  • Date: Thursday, July 19
  • Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Location: South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital
    18600 N. Hardy Oak Blvd.

"Please RSVP, last time we only had standing room only. 

Call 210-361-7409 now to RSVP for the seminar!

For more information, visit southtexassurgical.com.

 

 

 

Information courtesy of South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.