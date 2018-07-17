South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital host free informational seminar Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Do you have joint pain?

South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital will be hosting a free joint pain seminar with Dr. Brandon Broome speaking about amazing procedures available for knee and hip replacements.

"Our best feedback from having these seminars is that it's a free doctor visit," said Dr. Broome. "You can ask any question and I'll do my best to answer it."

Patient review after having both hips replaced

Kerri Brown, a 52-year old walked with a cane for years and decide to have both hips replaced at the same time at South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital with Dr. Broome.

"I got my life back after the surgery," said Brown."I feel like a new person. If you're living with intense pain you need to get checked out. The recovery was phenomenal. I was walking right after the surgery."

Free Informational seminar

Date: Thursday, July 19

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Location: South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital

18600 N. Hardy Oak Blvd.

"Please RSVP, last time we only had standing room only.

Call 210-361-7409 now to RSVP for the seminar!

For more information, visit southtexassurgical.com.

