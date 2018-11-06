SA Live Featured Clip

SPRECHEN SIE FUN -- Wurstfest

David Elder takes you inside Wurstfest in New Braunfels, Texas

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

NEW BRAUNFELS - Wurstfest is the place to be if you love German festivals, food, drinks, live entertainment, shopping and fun carnival rides!

The annual Wurstfest in New Braunfels is open through Monday, Nov. 11.

Free Admission at Wurstfest

  • Tuesday, Nov. 6 (5 - 10 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 7 (5 - 10 p.m.)
  • Sunday, Nov. 11 (3 - 10 p.m.)

For more information, visit wurstfest.com

 

 

 

Information courtesy of Wurstfest.

