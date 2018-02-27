Spring break is almost here! Shed pounds without hitting the gym

SAN ANTONIO - Spring break season is almost here!

If you're lucky enough to get away for a trip, now is the time to think about getting that rocking body you deserve.

SliMedica will help you get a total body transformation, making sure you feel and look fabulous.

SliMedica's secret recipe

SliMedica is a total transformation medical clinic with trained professionals who will treat you with medical assessments to make sure you're successful with your weight loss and beauty goals.

Alexandrah Castillo, SliMedica patient counselor, said, "Spring break is in two weeks. That's enough time to get those stubborn inches off your arms, stomach, thighs and legs."

The Zerona Laser at SliMedica

"Our program is tailored to each individual," Castillo said. "It's not a one size fits all."

The Zerona Laser is completely painless and noninvasive. It melts away your fat with no recovery time.

You can even visit SliMedica during your lunch break. It takes about 30 minutes per session with the Zerona Laser.

"There's no cutting or anesthesia," Castillo said.

Before & after photo of SliMedica patients

Castillo said, "On average we see patients lose half a pound to a pound per day."

Other services available at SliMedica

Weight-loss solutions

Facial services

Laser treatments

Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy

To schedule your consultation with SliMedica, you can visit slimedica.com or call 210-361-1480.

SliMedica is located at 14615 San Pedro Ave., San Antonio, TX 78232.

Be sure to follow "SA Live" on Twitter & Facebook for the latest lifestyle trends!

Information courtesy of SliMedica.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.