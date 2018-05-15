Spring cleaning just got so much EASIER

SAN ANTONIO - It's time for spring deep cleaning!

In this part of Texas, allergy induced asthma is running rampant and can be very dangerous for children and the elderly.

We’re constantly breathing in toxins from the air in major cities.

Carpet and upholstery deep cleaning can beat those awful allergies and it can help make sure your family is healthy,

Dirt Free Carpet will make your home look clean and beautiful with it's customized, state of the art equipment that no other cleaning company owns!

Carpet cleaning and repair Tile and hard surface cleaning Upholstery Persian and oriental rugs Air duct cleaning Stone refinishing Drapery cleaning

No soaps or chemicals are used in their products

No soapy residue is left behind in carpets after the cleaning process

No tap water is used in the cleaning, only super high-power water steam

"We have a super altered water system that cleans like a strong chemical. That water allows us to kill germs and bacteria. It's an amazing system," said Aubrey Thoede, Dirt Free Carpet company founder.

To schedule an appointment with Dirt Free Carpet, visit dirtfreecarpet.com or call 210-682-5326.

