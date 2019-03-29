Spring into a new career! San Antonio State Hospital hosting job fair Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for a job in the San Antonio area, the San Antonio State Hospital will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The hospital has job openings for various positions in nursing, food service, maintenance and clinical support.

"Make sure that you bring either a resume or past employer information so that you can fill out the application completely," said Cecilia Monreal, staff support at San Antonio State Hospital. "Make sure you come prepared for the interview, maybe bring some questions of your own."

Benefits of working for San Antonio State Hospital

The state of Texas offers many benefits to employees, including competitive salaries, career advancement, health and dental insurance, paid vacation and sick leave.

If you can't make it to a job fair, you can submit an application in person at the Hiring Center on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to apply for positions at the San Antonio State Hospital.

For more information, visit hhs.texas.gov/about-hhs/jobs-hhs or call 210-531-7777.

Information courtesy of San Antonio State Hospital. This is a sponsored article.

