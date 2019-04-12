Spring Tour of Homes: Cresta Bella

SAN ANTONIO - The Greater San Antonio Builders Association's 2019 Spring Tour of Homes continues Saturday and Sunday!

The Spring Tour of Homes is the largest open house in Central Texas, with 10 participating communities, 63 participating homes and 28 builders.

If you buy a home during the Spring Tour of Homes, you will have a chance to win a pool form Keith Zars.

Cresta Bella overview:

Located on 242 acres in the North Central Corridor of San Antonio.

Minutes away from Shops at La Cantera, The Rim and Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

In the highly acclaimed Northside Independent School District and just minutes away from the medical center

Adam Wilson Custom Homes has a magnificent luxury model home at 19918 Bella Glade in Cresta Bella featuring four bedrooms, three full baths and just over 3,500 square feet.

This contemporary model has two living areas with an open floor plan, double pane windows, European cabinets and a stucco exterior.

For more information, call 210-696-3800 or download the free mobile app "SA Spring Tour of Homes" on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Sponsored article by the Greater San Antonio Builders Association.

