Spring Tour of Homes: Highland Estates community

SAN ANTONIO - Are you in the market to purchase a new home in San Antonio?

The Greater San Antonio Builders Association's 2019 Spring Tour of Homes is happening Saturday and Sunday and April 13-14.

The Spring Tour of Homes is the largest open house in Central Texas, with 10 participating communities, 63 participating homes and 28 builders throughout the city and surrounding communities.

"You can see the Texas Hill Country and see downtown San Antonio," said Brent Massey, owner of Casadomaine Custom Homes.

The Spring Tour of Homes is an annual event that kicks-off the homebuying season and gives prospective homebuyers the best selections featuring the latest technology in homes today and new floor plans in some of the most desirable communities.

If you buy a home in during the Spring Tour of Homes, you will have a chance to win a Keith Zars Pool!

Highland Estates overview

Exclusive half-acre-lot gated community with gentle hills, mature oaks among the 192 lots.

Proximity to downtown San Antonio makes it perfect for commuters.

Country living with estate-sized lots strategically located off of 281 and Borgfeld Road.

Casadomaine Custom Homes

The Casadomaine Custom Homes has a 1 1/2 story modern farmhouse in Highland Estates that features 3,530 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 3 car garage with a study and bonus room.

Whitestone Custom Homes

Whitestone Custom Homes has an elegant two-story estate home, on two full acres, located at 27241 Highland Crest.

The homes feature a master retreat with spa-bath, 3 additional bedrooms and baths, a study, and an oversized game room with a wet bar and balcony.

For more information, call 210-696-3800 or download the free mobile app "SA Spring Tour of Homes" on Google Play or by the Apple app store.

Sponsored article by Greater San Antonio Builders Association.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.