Spring Tour of Homes: The Canyons at Scenic Loop

SAN ANTONIO - The Greater San Antonio Builders Association's 2019 Spring Tour of Homes is happening Saturday and Sunday and April 13-14.

The Spring Tour of Homes is the largest open house in Central Texas, with 10 participating communities, 63 participating homes and 28 builders throughout the city and surrounding communities.

If you buy a home during the Spring Tour of Homes, you will have a chance to win a Keith Zars Pool!

The Canyons at Scenic Loop overview

Gated community homesites from 1/2 to 1 1/2 acres.

Excellent financing with low down payment requirements on lots with stunning views.

Located in Northside ISD.

Minutes from entertainment, attractions and dining.

McNair Custom Homes has a home ready for move-in at 10211 Nina Ridge priced at $985,000.

The spacious master suite has an elegant bath with dual walk-in closets and its own private covered patio.

Mattern & Fitzgerald's Custom Homes

The Mattern & Fitzgerald's Spring Tour of Home at 10100 Ivory Canyon is listed at $1,175,000 and has almost 4,500 square feet, four bedrooms, three baths, and a three-car garage.

For more information, call 210-696-3800 or download the free mobile app "SA Spring Tour of Homes" on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Sponsored article by Greater San Antonio Builders Association.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.