Spring Tour of Homes: Willis Ranch

SAN ANTONIO - The Greater San Antonio Builders Association's 2019 Spring Tour of Homes continues this weekend April 13-14!

The Spring Tour of Homes is the largest open house in Central Texas, with 10 participating communities, 63 participating homes and 28 builders throughout the city and surrounding communities.

If you buy a home during the Spring Tour of Homes, you will have a chance to win a Keith Zars Pool!

Willis Ranch overview:

The community is nestled in the scenic foothills of the Texas Hill Country with lush greenery.

Gated community in the Comal ISD with a recreation center and swimming pool.

Sitterle Homes feature homes from 1,542 square feet to 2,575 square feet.

For more information, call 210-696-3800 or download the free mobile app "SA Spring Tour of Homes" on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Sponsored article by Greater San Antonio Builders Association.

