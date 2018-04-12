Sprint into home SAVINGS for three weeks

SAN ANTONIO - It’s time to sprint into savings with Bella Vista and Princeton Classic Homes!

If you're looking to buy your next home, now is the time to take a sneak peek into these luxurious family homes in San Antonio and New Braunfels.

For the next three weeks, Bella Vista and Princeton Classic Homes will be offering up to $30,000 in buyer incentives.

Check out the beautiful "Addison" home:

The Addison is a 1 1/2--story 2,600 square-foot home with an open floor plan for families!

Some of the great features include 10-foot-high ceilings, a bonus room and a walk-in shower.

"One thing you will notice into this new home is the functionality and flexible options that we have," said Rick Cervantes, sales professional. "Attention to detail is what you will notice when you walk into a Bella Vista home."

Get an inside look at the "Bristol" home:

The Bristol home model is also 1 1/2-stories, 2,600 square feet and has 10-foot-high ceilings.

Families can enjoy the large dining room, dual vanities, walk-in closets and master bedroom with a beautiful view.

"The Bristol home is one of the homes we feature for our special "Sprint into Savings," said James Smothers, director of sales. "It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for Bella Vista and Princeton Classic Homes throughout the entire city of San Antonio and New Braunfels in 20 communities."

Options are available to make the "bonus room" into a bedroom and bathroom, resulting in a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home.

"We want people that walk into our homes to know they are the most important part of the process," Smothers said. "We aren’t in the home building business, we are in the people business."

This is a three-week sales event and homes will sell fast!

You can make home ownership a reality today.

For more information, visit BuildBVH.com or call 210-560-1515.

