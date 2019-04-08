Sprint into Savings! Get up to $25,000 in incentives with Bella Vista Homes, Princeton Classic Homes

SAN ANTONIO - Are you in the market to purchase a new home?

Bella Vista Homes and Princeton Classic Homes will offer its annual Sprint into Savings sales event until April 26 throughout its communities in the San Antonio and New Braunfels area.

During Sprint into Savings, Bella Vista Homes and Princeton Classic Homes will offer huge savings, with up to $25,000 in incentives and up to $10,000 off closing costs to homebuyers interested in their new select homes within their designated communities.

"We try to offer these once in a lifetime opportunities for people to get into a brand new home," said James Smothers, vice president of sales and marketing.

Disney Dream Vacation Sweepstakes

Visit any of the Bella Vista Homes or Princeton Classic Homes models to have the opportunity to enter and win a Disney dream vacation.

Go the selfie station at the BVH or PCH model homes and take a picture for social media.

Use the following hashtags #BellasGotYourBack #ImGoingTheDistance #PrincetonsGotYourBack on your social media post.

For more information, visit bellavistahomes.com, princetonclassichomessa.com or call 210-560-1515.

Sponsored article by Bella Vista Homes & Princeton Classic Homes.

