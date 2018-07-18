St. Mary Magdalen School is a great affordable alternative to day care

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a great alternative to day care for your child, St. Mary Magdalen School (SMMS) is a great option in San Antonio!

St. Mary Magdalen School is a dual language Catholic school --and the first dual language Catholic school in Texas.

They have even partnered with UTSA and Boston College to ensure a rigorous and effective dual language program for students.

Dual language program

St. Mary Magdalen School uses a 50:50 model, with about half of the daily instructions in Spanish and half in English.

Teachers work together as dual language teams while students benefit through daily immersion.

"Dual language is starting at three-years old," said William Daily, principle at St. Mary Magdalen School. "We have a great academic experience as early as Pre-K for them."

Benefits of enrolling your child in St. Mary Magdalen School

Serves students ages 3 and up

Students can be at school from 7 a.m to 6 p.m.

Pre-K students enjoy a rich academic and spiritual curriculum

*Tuition is affordable

If you're interested in enrolling your child at SMMS, wait lists are now forming for the 2018-19 school year.

Visit stmmsa.org or call 210-735-1381 for registration information.

Information courtesy of St. Mary Magdalen School.

