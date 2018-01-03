Start 2018 by getting that fantastic smile you've always wanted at an affordable price!

SAN ANTONIO - You can start off 2018 by getting the smile you deserve at an affordable price!

It's time to treat yourself and finally get that glistening smile you've always wanted.

It's also a perfect time to take the kids since they are on a holiday break.

People often think that dentistry is too expensive and it's only for people with insurance...

But thanks to Celebrate Dental they strive to be convenient and offer affordable options for all your dentistry needs.

SAVE BIG at Celebrate Dental in 2018

{Celebrate Dental has braces starting at just $75 per month}

Roman Garcia, Spokesperson at Celebrate Dental said that we all want to have a nice smile and look great, but dental health is also a big part of your overall health.

You can even get a free consultation at Celebrate Dental to see if you need any specific work done.

Family-Friendly Atmosphere

Garcia said that he loved the way Celebrate Dental operated when he first went in for a cleaning.

My son even went to Celebrate to get his root canal done and had a great experience. That's why I want more people to hear about Celebrate Dental. ~ Roman Garcia

No Insurance? No Problem, Celebrate Dental Will Work out a Payment Plan For You.

The dentists wanted to make sure they had a business that could cater to families that don't have insurance. ~ Roman Garcia

How do I go to Celebrate Dental if I work Monday to Friday?

Don't worry, at Celebrate Dental they have a flexible schedule for people that work during the week.

Open Monday -- Friday: 8 A.M. to 7 P.M. & Saturday: 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. Sunday: Closed

There are even four locations in San Antonio.

Locations:

8700 Marbach Road

San Antonio, TX 78227 6810 Bandera Road, Suite 2

San Antonio, TX 78238 5201 Walzem Rd

San Antonio, TX 78218 4965 W. Commerce St. (Dentist speaks Spanish)

San Antonio, TX 78237

RELATED: New Year, New You, How to kick-start your weight loss journey at SliMedica

Don't forget that braces are starting at just $75 a month at Celebrate Dental!

Now is the time to take advantage of this incredible offer.

For more information, you can visit celebratedental.com or call 210-201-1696.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Twitter & Facebook for the latest lifestyle updates!

Information courtesy: Celebrate Dental

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.