Step into spring with savings! Up to 75% off at O'Krent Floors

SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking to upgrade your home this spring?

O'Krent Floors is having the biggest sale of the season for a limited time.

You don't want to miss this sale that runs through March 25!

Now is the PERFECT time to invest in your home sweet home.

O'Krent Floors is offering up to 75% off area rugs and remnants, plus up to 40% off all hardwood, tile and carpet!

Tell me more about O'Krent Floors:

Largest retail flooring showroom in Texas

Special orders available

Flooring options to meet any budget

Offers a 60-day satisfaction warranty

"We have flooring options to meet any budget. We will be able to get our customers the floors they've always wanted," said Sam O'Krent, Owner of O'Krent Floors.

O'Krent Floors hours:

Monday- Friday: 10-6

Saturday: 10-5

Sunday: 1-5

For more information, visit okrentfloors.com or call 210-227-7387.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Twitter & Facebook for the latest lifestyle trends!

Information courtesy of O'Krent Floors.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.