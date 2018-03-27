Look FABULOUS for your Wedding Day!

SAN ANTONIO - It's Wedding Week on SA Live!

You can now burn calories and shed pounds without stepping into a gym!

Do you find yourself wanting to lose a few pounds?

SliMedica is a total body transformation clinic with trained professionals who will help you feel fabulous and help you fit into your wedding dress.

Alexandrah Castillo, a patient counselor at SliMedica, said, "We have a special recipe for weight loss where we help our patients lose around half a pound to a pound a day."

Sounds too good to be true!

"We don't have a one size fits all program. It's tailored for each individual patient," said Castillo.

Weight loss process at SliMedica

STEP 1: Come in for a consultation at SliMedica.



STEP 2: Medical professionals will run a thorough analysis to determine which program works best for your needs.



STEP 3: Nutritionists will create a customized nutrition plan for you



STEP 4: Prescription medication plans will be available



STEP 5: Visit SliMedica 3x a week for 40-minute sessions under the Zerona Laser



STEP 6: Look and feel fabulous after the weight loss treatment!

Castillo explained, "Every time you will step on the scale, you will notice a huge difference."

3 benefits of using the Zerona Laser

Zero pain Zero downtime Painlessly melts your fat

Before and after pictures of SliMedica patients

To schedule your consultation with SliMedica, you can visit slimedica.com or call 210-361-1480.

SliMedica is located at 14615 San Pedro Ave., San Antonio, TX 78232.

Information courtesy of SliMedica.

