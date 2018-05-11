Summer is ALMOST here ... are your windows ready?

SAN ANTONIO - Temperatures are already starting to rise as the summer heat kicks in.

What should we be looking for in knowing if it's time to replace your windows?

There’s no one better to complete a super home makeover than the experts at Southwest Exteriors.

Southwest Exteriors goes above and beyond for customers

"I believe the biggest superheroes in the world are moms," said Steve McNary, team leader at Southwest Exteriors. "They love to dream about improving their home, and we want to help make that transformation for them."

Southwest Exteriors corporate goal is simple: make your home more beautiful and exceed every one of your expectations.





Creating that super home starts with the windows.

"It’s getting crazy hot out already," said McNary. "This is San Antonio. The energy bill starts going up and everyone has rooms in the house that are way hotter than the other ones. New windows can change that dramatically in your home."

Fiona gives Southwest Exteriors an A+

SA Live co-host Fiona Gorostiza explains how impressed she was when Southwest Exteriors came to her home for a home improvement project.



"When they showed up at my home, they were so polite," said Gorostiza. "They were very thorough and explained everything they were doing. It was such a joy to have them there."

McNary said, "Our goal is to treat your home like we would our own home or our mom's home."

Southwest Exteriors partners with Marvin Fiberglass Windows

"They have the strongest product out there with great color options," said McNary. "Black on black is a great trend that’s going on right now."

Southwest Exteriors offers 19 color combinations for windows.

We wish you a happy early Mother's Day to all the moms out there!



