Essential summer safety tips from HealthTexas

SAN ANTONIO - The summer heat is upon us in south Texas!

Staying out in the sun and water can be fun for a while, but too much exposure can cause painful sunburns, premature wrinkles, skin cancer and heat exhaustion.

HealthTexas Medical Group has some summer safety tips so you can enjoy the beautiful sunny weather while being healthy.

Summer safety tips:

Apply sunscreen, at least SPF 30 with both ultraviolet A and B protection, 15 minutes before sun exposure

Reapply every 2 hours, or more often, when swimming or sweating

Avoid being out in the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the intensity of the sun is at its peak

Drink plenty of water

Avoid caffeine and alcohol due to their dehydrating properties

Seek shade to keep body cool and protected from harmful rays

Wear protective clothing such as light colored, light-weight and loose-fitting long sleeved shirts, pants, sunglasses and wide-brimmed hats

What are subtle symptoms of dehydration?



Fatigue

Feeling tired

Headache

Nausea

"By the time you get thirsty, you’re already at least mildly dehydrated," said Dr. Kristi Clark, HealthTexas Medical Group.

Do I really need to be wearing sunscreen?

Yes, yes and yes.

"All of us need to be getting in the habit of wearing sunscreen," said Dr. Clark. "When you’re looking for a sunscreen look for one that says 'broad sunscreen' or 'broad coverage' that has UVA and UVB protection."

What type of SPF sunscreen should I use?



"According to the American Academy of Dermatology, SPF 30 will protect you from 97% of damaging rays," said Dr. Clark. "It’s really important to remember that any SPF you choose whether it’s 30 or higher, you will have to reapply it every 2 hours."

For more information, visit HealthTexas.org or call 210-731-HTMG.

HealthTexas also has healthy recipes at ksat.com/healthtexas.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.