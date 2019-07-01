Summer savings at Manrique Custom Vision! Get $1,500 off Z-Lasik

SAN ANTONIO - Are you tired of wearing contacts or glasses?
With Z-Lasik, all of those worries will go away -- Manrique Custom Vision Center is here to help you with Z-Lasik eye surgery, plus there is a special promotion just for SA Live viewers.
Dr. Carlos Manrique is an expert at Z-Lasik eye surgery, having completed more than 40,000 procedures.
Manrique Custom Vision Center offers different financing options that fit anyone's budget, even if you don't have great credit.
"Z-Lasik is a blade-free procedure that's custom-designed for both eyes," said Richard Doinoff, operations manager at Manrique Custom Vision Center.
Benefits of blade-free Z-Lasik eye surgery:
- Experience clear natural vision.
- Patient's quality of life is improved.
- A quick and painless procedure that takes a few seconds per eye.
- Fast recovery, get back to your regular activities the next day.
SA Live special:
The first 10 viewers to call or text "LASIK" to 45384 will receive $1,500 off at Manrique Custom Vision Center.
For more information, visit sa.manriqueeye.com or call 210-944-4958.
Sponsored article by Manrique Custom Vision Center.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.