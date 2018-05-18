SA Live Featured Clip

SUNDAY FUNDAYS at San Antonio Missions games!

Take a receipt from Circle K to a home game and receive 4 infield reserve seats

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Calling all baseball fans, the San Antonio Missions 2018 season is officially underway!

 

Just as a reminder, Corner Store is proudly becoming Circle K and they have exciting news for this summer. 

 

Memorial Day is Monday, May 28, and Circle K has something special in store for military personnel.

 

Check out these awesome Circle K offers!

 

Circle K Secret Word of the Day -- Win a $50 Circle K gift card 


Watch our 5 p.m. newscast Monday-Friday to see what the Circle K Secret Word of the Day will be!

Each day (Monday-Friday), a winner will be selected at random and receive a $50 gift card to Circle K.

circle k _.jpg

Enter the Circle K Secret Word of the Day here

Remember that Circle K is home to the Polar Pop cup.

You will receive a free Polar Pop coupon via email once you enter the correct secret word.

San Antonio Missions Military Appreciation Night is May 23 🇺🇸⚾️

 

Show your military ID at any participating San Antonio Circle K and receive up to six FREE vouchers for the May 23 home game!

 

 

SA Missions_jpg

 

Plus, participating San Antonio Circle K locations will have FREE coffee on Mondays for military personnel. 

 

Sunday Fundays at Wolffe Stadium (San Antonio Missions) 

 

Circle K also sponsors Sunday Fundays for Missions games.

 

Take a receipt from Circle K to a San Antonio Missions home game and receive four infield reserve seats for only $20!

 

When you stop in for your Sunday Funday receipt, make sure to try Circle K's deliciously fresh baked kolaches and donuts.

 

*Promotion excludes May 27.

 

Circle K is a perfect stop for breakfast on the go 

 

Circle K is also known for their amazing premium coffee.

 

Donuts and kolaches will be available in all Circle K stores by the end of June.

 

coffee.png

donuts_.png

 

For more information, visit Circlek.com

 

The San Antonio Missions 2018 season is presented by Circle K!

 

Information courtesy of Circle K.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.