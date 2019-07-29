SA Live Featured Clip

Taco Tuesday and exclusive rollback specials at Las Palapas

Taco Tuesday: Buy 2 tacos get 1 taco free

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Everyone loves free tacos, especially Las Palapas tacos!

That's right, Las Palapas is kicking off its Taco Tuesday promotion -- buy two tacos and get one taco for free.

Plus, Las Palapas is bringing back its rollback special pricing from 1981 on select items during Mondays and Wednesdays -- and breakfast is always served all day at Las Palapas.

Check out Las Palapas's Facebook page at @MyLasPalapas to see which items are featured each week.

"We've been blessed over the years, we've had a good following at Las Palapas and we love doing specials like this," said Brad Peak, CAO at Las Palapas. "It's kind of like a loyalty program for our guests." 

  • Get an additional taco equal of equal or lesser value to the least expensive taco.
  • Not valid with other offers or promotions, offer doesn't include puffy tacos. 
  • All 15 of the Las Palapas locations offer Taco Tuesday. 

Rollback specials

  • $2.99 Cheese enchilada plate 
  • $2.45 Huevos rancheros plate
  • $.85 Bean and cheese chalupa 
  • $.79 Chorizo and egg taco

For more information, visit laspalapas.com or call 210-342-7010. 

 

 

 

