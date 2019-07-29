Taco Tuesday and exclusive rollback specials at Las Palapas

SAN ANTONIO - Everyone loves free tacos, especially Las Palapas tacos!
That's right, Las Palapas is kicking off its Taco Tuesday promotion -- buy two tacos and get one taco for free.
Plus, Las Palapas is bringing back its rollback special pricing from 1981 on select items during Mondays and Wednesdays -- and breakfast is always served all day at Las Palapas.
Check out Las Palapas's Facebook page at @MyLasPalapas to see which items are featured each week.
"We've been blessed over the years, we've had a good following at Las Palapas and we love doing specials like this," said Brad Peak, CAO at Las Palapas. "It's kind of like a loyalty program for our guests."
Taco Tuesday + buy two get one free
- Get an additional taco equal of equal or lesser value to the least expensive taco.
- Not valid with other offers or promotions, offer doesn't include puffy tacos.
- All 15 of the Las Palapas locations offer Taco Tuesday.
Rollback specials
- $2.99 Cheese enchilada plate
- $2.45 Huevos rancheros plate
- $.85 Bean and cheese chalupa
- $.79 Chorizo and egg taco
For more information, visit laspalapas.com or call 210-342-7010.
Sponsored article by Las Palapas.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.