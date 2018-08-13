Take creativity to next level at The DoSeum Makers Program

SAN ANTONIO - Do your kids love to create?

The Makers Program at The DoSeum is perfect for them!

If you haven't been to The DoSeum, it's a place grounded in joyful learning, discovery and exploration for kids.

There are even 3-D printers for the little graphic designers.

"At The DoSeum, we believe that kids learn by doing and what better way than experiential learning," said Gladys Hernandez, senior educator at The DoSeum.

Located in Innovation Station at The DoSeum

Drop-in programs open to children ages 6-12 (all year round)

Little Maker Workshop available for children ages or 1-5 (during the school year)

Maker Camps available for children ages 5-12 (available during the holidays)

For more information, visit thedoseum.org or call 210-212-4453.

Information courtesy of The DoSeum.

