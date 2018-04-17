The 102nd Oyster Bake gets Fiesta in full swing this weekend!

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to eat amazing food, give back to the community and Viva Fiesta!

The Fiesta Oyster Bake gets Fiesta into full swing on Friday for its 102nd year as an official Fiesta event with 90 plus food booths and 35 plus bands on five stages.

This year they are going above and beyond to make San Antonio's Tricentennial year spectacular!





"We are nonprofit and 100% of everything we raise goes back to student scholarships and university programs," said Roland Tamez, 2018 Fiesta Oyster Bake chairman. "We've raised over $10 million for students during all the years of Oyster Bake."

Rain or shine the Oyster Bake will still go on!

Helpful tips for the Fiesta Oyster Bake



Family night is Friday, April 20 with fireworks at 10:30

Age 12 and under get in free both nights



"We have 3,000 chicken on a sticks, 100,000 oysters and every type of food you can imagine," Tamez said.

Check out some of these awesome Oyster Bake headliners!

​​​​​​​

Lou Gramm

Bret Michaels

Kevin Fowler

Roger Creager

Sean Paul

Mike Jones

Fito Olivares

Oyster Bake ticket information

Right now you can buy tickets at any Texas H-E-B or at OysterBake.com.

There are still VIP Experience tickets available for Friday, April 20 (Already SOLD out for Saturday).

For more Oyster Bake information, visit Oysterbake.com or call 210-436-3324.

Information courtesy of Fiesta Oyster Bake.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.