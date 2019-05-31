The DoSeum's special summer offer starts Saturday and new exhibit 'Going Places' opens

SAN ANTONIO - School is out and summer is finally here!

Starting Saturday, you can receive $5 off general admission every day after 4 p.m. through Aug. 25.

The DoSeum will launch its new summer traveling exhibit Going Places Saturday for the public.

In the Going Places exhibition, kids can explore how to drive, float, glide and zoom.

This fun science, technology, engineering and math experience has 17 play-centered exhibits where kids can learn concepts like velocity, aerodynamics and carbon footprint.

Going Places is designed to help kids learn that technology impacts our lives and our future.

Going Places exhibit features:

Flight simulator

Hoverdisk

Airship

Land yacht

$3 general admission will be available for individuals and families presenting an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card and a valid form of identification.

For more information, visit thedoseum.org or call 210-212-4453.

Sponsored article by The DoSeum.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.