THE MEZZ luxury VIP movie theater experience at Santikos Palladium

SAN ANTONIO - If you haven't been to the Santikos Palladium, you've been missing out!

Santikos Entertainment renovated the Palladium to give guests a VIP luxurious experience right at the movie theater with recliner chairs.

You can't get this kind of experience at home.

Take an exclusive inside look at THE MEZZ luxury movie theater experience at Santikos Palladium:

Just follow the grand staircase upstairs to the mezzanine level for an elevated luxury movie theater experience.

Sit at the elegant cocktail bar, or enjoy the lounge and VIP auditoriums, featuring amazing seats and dine-in movie theater service options.

THE MEZZ VIP experience is all about sitting back and relaxing while having five-star treatment.

You even get a complimentary bowl of popcorn.

THE MEZZ VIP seats:

You must be (18+) to be a guest in THE MEZZ and just look for VIP 18+ when choosing your show.

Santikos Entertainment gives back portion of ticket sales to the community:

Jared Gonzalez, Santikos Palladium VIP manager, said, "We are on a a mission to give back to the community. With every purchase of a ticket, drink or popcorn that money will go back to local charities in San Antonio."

Information courtesy: Santikos Entertainment

