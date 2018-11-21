The Peddler Show returns to Fredericksburg Friday

SAN ANTONIO - Are you ready to shop until you drop?

The Peddler Show will be returning to Fredericksburg for the 41st year in a row this weekend!

Guests can attend The Peddler Show Friday through Sunday for a fun, Thanksgiving weekend shopping experience!

With various vendors you are guaranteed to find anything and everything you are looking for to prepare for the holidays for everyone on your list.

Date: Nov. 23-25

Location: Gillespie County Fairgrounds, 530 Fair Drive (Highway 16 South)

Free parking

For more information, visit peddlershow.com or call 512-358-1000.

