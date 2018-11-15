SAN ANTONIO - Calling all automobile fans!

The San Antonio Auto & Truck Show starts today at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and ends Sunday, Nov. 18.

The San Antonio Auto & Truck Show is going to be bigger than ever to celebrate its 50th anniversary showcase.

The first 250 guests Saturday, Nov. 17 will receive a free Roku stick at the KSAT booth at the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show starting at 10 a.m.

"We have five decades of cars for you to get all nostalgic about," said Cassandra Lazenby, S.A. Auto & Truck Show spokesperson.

The show will include the "Thrill of the Ride'" exhibit (five decades of cars), King Krunch, the guys from Gas Monkey Garage and an incredible Batmobile!

To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information, visit saautoshow.com or call 210-732-9647.

Information courtesy of San Antonio Auto & Truck Show.

