Enjoy 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' at The Magik Theatre

SAN ANTONIO - Storytime is coming alive at The Magik Theatre!

If you and your family are fans of author and illustrator Eric Carle, you are in for a treat.

The Magik Theatre will have a production of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show" through Aug. 4.

The critically acclaimed production "The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show" features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets, faithfully adapting four of Eric Carle’s stories, "Brown Bear, Brown Bear," "10 Little Rubber Ducks," "The Very Lonely Firefly" and of course, the star of the show – "The Very Hungry Caterpillar."

"After the show, it's so much fun, you go into the lobby and some of the puppeteers come to life with the puppets," said Michelle Pietri, director/choreographer at The Magik Theatre.

Click here to purchase tickets to see "The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show."

For more information, visit magiktheatre.org or call 210-227-2751.

Sponsored article by The Magik Theatre.

