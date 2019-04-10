Tips, resources from Vision Zero to avoid distracted driving

SAN ANTONIO - Since April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the City of San Antonio and Vision Zero want to remind you to be safe and aware of driving distractions so you can do your part to avoid crashes.

Vision Zero was initiated by the City of San Antonio to enhance roadway safety and reduce fatalities on city streets.

"Crashes are preventable, 94% of these crashes are human error," said Art Reinhardt, interim deputy director, City of San Antonio TCI Department.

Forty-five percent of crashes in San Antonio are caused by distracted driving or driver inattention.

An average text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds -- at 50 mph that's comparable to driving an entire football field with your eyes closed.

How can drivers avoid distractions?

Put away your phone -- even handless phone calls are a distraction.

Wait until you get to your destination to eat or drink.

Turn down the music in your vehicle.

Tips to pass safely while driving:

For commercial vehicles, the minimum safe passing distance is 6 feet.

Never make a right-hand turn in front of a vulnerable road user.

The best option is to change lanes to pass a vulnerable road user.

Vision Zero will be handing out Fiesta medals at community events if you sign the driving safety pledge.

For more information, visit visionzerosa.com.

Sponsored article by Vision Zero.

