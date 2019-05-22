5 tips for good mental health

SAN ANTONIO - Since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, Methodist Healthcare Ministries has some information and tips for good mental health.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries is a nonprofit faith-based organization and owns and operates two primary care clinics at two locations – Wesley Health & Wellness Center and Dixon Health & Wellness Center in San Antonio.

"Here at our clinics, we have mental health services in addition to medical and dental," said Leslie Allison, LMFT, behavioral health manager at Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc.

The clinics at Methodist Healthcare Ministries address the medical, dental and behavioral health needs of people who cannot afford health insurance.

Tips for good mental health:

Take a breath

Go outside

Be social

Take time for yourself

Find your peace

For more information, visit mhm.org or call 210-922-6922.

Sponsored article by Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc.

