Tips to maximize your garden this spring; win a family 4-pack to San Antonio Home & Garden Show

SAN ANTONIO - As we count down to spring, it's that time of the year to get all your home and garden needs taken care of this weekend at the San Antonio Home & Garden Show!

The San Antonio Home & Garden Show is back and better than ever at the Alamodome Friday through Sunday.

Come learn, shop, explore and get your hands on different ways to improve your home & garden.

"Spring is here and it's gorgeous out," said Liz Campanella, Bexar County Master Gardeners. "Rule of thumb is when you're putting your green on St. Patrick's Day is when you can put your green out in your garden."

San Antonio Home & Garden Show schedule:

Friday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Family 4-pack ticket giveaway!

You can win four tickets to the San Antonio Home & Garden show here.

For more ticket information, visit sanantoniohomeshows.com or call 210-408-0998.

Information courtesy of the San Antonio Home & Garden Show.

