Tips to prevent chronic kidney disease

SAN ANTONIO - Did you know that one out of every seven people are walking around with a disease and don't even know it?

The Texas Kidney Foundation has some helpful tips about kidney disease and shares the importance of getting tested early on.

Awareness about kidney disease could even help save a life!

"The average person with kidney disease is 65-years-old," said Tiffany Jones-Smith, chief executive officer, Texas Kidney Foundation.

How to prevent chronic kidney disease:

There is hope -- chronic kidney disease can be treated early on.

"You can change what you’re doing in terms of eating; your lifestyle will make a big difference in your life," Jones-Smith said. "But you cannot reverse kidney disease."

With early diagnosis and treatment, it's possible to slow or stop the progression of kidney disease.

"In San Antonio, diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease," Jones-Smith said.

For more information, visit TXKidney.org or call 210-396-8440.

Information courtesy of Texas Kidney Foundation.

