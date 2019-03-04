Tips to select the best Medicare Advantage plans

SAN ANTONIO - Are you making the most out of your 2019 Medicare coverage?

More than 63 million Americans had the opportunity to make changes to their Medicare coverage last fall, and some choose original Medicare while many opted for Medicare Advantage.

"Make sure that you're taking a look at the plan that you currently have," said Glenda Pope, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, Texas. "If it's not meeting your needs, it's time to take a look at other options."

Medicare Advantage combines Original Medicare, parts A and B into one plan which often includes prescription drug coverage and valuable extras.

"Medicare Advantage Plans go above and beyond Original Medicare, offering additional benefits like dental, hearing, vision and even transportation," Pope said.

Upcoming UnitedHealthcare events this week:

You can speak with a UnitedHealthcare representative Tuesday at the Walgreens located on 2200 E. Houston St., 2701 Nogalitos St. and 7019 S. Zazamora St. from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. for Walgreens Senior Day.

On Thursday, join UnitedHealthcare at a Medicare Made Clear educational meeting from 6-7 p.m. at WellMed Greenway Park located at 2455 NE Loop #100.

Visit advantageUHC.com for more information on UnitedHealthcare.

Information courtesy of UnitedHealthcare.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.