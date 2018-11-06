Today is Election Day; what you need to know at polls

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to be the difference and vote!

AARP is encouraging every registered voter to go out and vote today for the midterm election.

This election season will determine the next steps for Medicare, Social Security, support for family caregivers and prescription drug costs.

Polls close at 7 p.m. CST

"The polls close at 7 p.m., but if you're in line by 7 p.m. you can still cast your ballot," said John Vasquez, an AARP volunteer.

What do I need to bring with me to vote?

The following forms of identification are accepted to cast your ballot:

Driver's license

State-issued ID

Handgun license

Passport

Military ID with photo

"If you don't have your registration card, you can still go vote, just have your photo ID with you," Vasquez said.

Where are the voting sites?

Visit bexar.org/elections for a complete list of voting locations.

For more information, visit aarp.org/vote or call 210-335-VOTE (8683).

Information courtesy of AARP.

