Too CUTE to handle! Check out the Penguin Interaction at SeaWorld starting Feb. 23

SAN ANTONIO - Love is in the air at SeaWorld San Antonio, just in time for Valentine's Day!

Guests can see the cutest baby penguins up-close at SeaWorld via the Penguin Interaction event (also known as the Penguin Encounter) starting Feb. 23.

"At the Penguin Encounter, you get a good opportunity to see these animals up-close," said Clay Carbajal, a SeaWorld San Antonio animal ambassador.

"Sesame Street" celebrates its 50th anniversary

SeaWorld San Antonio is excited to open its newest roller coaster for the kids -- Super Grover's Box Car Derby opens Feb. 23.

Since "Sesame Street" is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, make a family trip to SeaWorld San Antonio and see the Cookie Monster, Elmo and Big Bird.

Super Grover's Box Car Derby is an action-packed race and is the perfect first steel roller coaster for kids and adults to enjoy.

