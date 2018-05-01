Two FREE gardening workshops provided by AARP

SAN ANTONIO - AARP is offering two free garden workshops in May.

This is a perfect opportunity to learn about gardening tips for spring!

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age.



"We’re working to make this city an even better place to live and play by hosting tons of free, local events," said AARP representatives.

Health and wellness come first at AARP

Obesity and diabetes are problems throughout our country and especially problematic in San Antonio.

Just growing ingredients in your garden can help you cook healthy meals at home while sticking to a tight budget.

"The returns are endless," said Liz Campanella, Uprooted Gardens co-owner. "You’ll get healthier, it’s so rewarding."

AARP will continue to host culturally relevant, locally focused and health-conscious events for San Antonians year-round.

Free garden workshops courtesy of AARP

Both workshops are two hours and free with an RSVP.

Uprooted Gardens co-owner Liz Campanella will teach both, which will be held at the Mission Branch Library.



1. Container Garden Basics, San Antonio



The first workshop will feature container-gardening basics, covering soil, sunlight and watering.

Date: Thursday, May 3

Time: 6 - 8 p.m.

Location: 3134 Roosevelt Ave. San Antonio, TX 78214

2. AARP Herb Gardening, San Antonio



The herb gardening workshop includes planting and maintaining a seasonal garden that's delicious and useful.

Date: Thursday, May 24

Time: 6 - 8 p.m.

Location: 3134 Roosevelt Ave. San Antonio, TX 78214

For more information about AARP, visit aarp.org/sanantonio or call 877-926-8300.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Twitter & Facebook for the latest lifestyle updates!

Information courtesy of AARP.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.