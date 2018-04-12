SAN ANTONIO - Lights, camera, action!

Calling all Fiesta and fashion fans, If you love fashion, make sure you stop by the UIW Cutting Edge Fiesta Fashion and enjoy some complimentary food and drinks.

The show is run by UIW fashion students who will be showing off their latest collections on the runway.

Spotlight: Get to know the designer, Tasha Alexander

"My inspiration is from my family," said Tasha Alexander, UIW fashion student. "My dad is from St. Vincent and when I think of St. Vincent, I think of resort wear, vibrant fun colors and flowy prints."

Tasha has seven items in her collection featuring resort wear and day-to-day outfits.

Alexander said, "I would love to get into the plus-size fashion industry.

The outfit that Tasha displayed on SA Live featured a tropical print with a structured top and pockets to make it fun!

Spotlight: Get to know the designer, Taylor Maag

"The UIW fashion program has helped me with trend forecasting and creating a line from a concept to the final product. I would love to get into western swimwear," said Taylor Maag, UIW fashion student.

Taylor featured her floral tropical one-piece with a mesh and teal wrap dress that is perfect to wear at the pool and dinner.

Make sure you check out Taylor Maag's line displaying her four works of art!

Mark your calendars for the UIW Cutting Edge Fiesta Fashion Show

Location: UIW McCombs Center Rosenburg Sky Room

Date: Wednesday, April 18

Reception: 6 p.m.

Show: 7 p.m.

For more information, visit cuttingedge-sa.com or call 210-829-6013. Tickets are available here.



Be sure to follow SA Live on Twitter and Facebook for the latest lifestyle updates!

Information courtesy of UIW's Cutting Edge Fiesta Fashion Show.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.