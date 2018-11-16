UIW's Light the Way Holiday Festival is this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Looking for some holiday fun this weekend?

Visit the 32nd annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at University of Incarnate Word this Saturday from 3 p.m to 9:30 p.m.

Light the Way Holiday Festival will feature a million twinkle lights, holiday shoppe, kids' corner with Santa, food trucks, fireworks show at 9 p.m. and entertainment for all ages.

"We are super excited to help San Antonio kick off the holidays this season," said Ashley David, special events coordinator, UIW. "This is our second year with the holiday festival format."

Guests can walk the campus of UIW under beautiful Christmas lights and get a kickstart on holiday shopping with more than 40 vendors.

"We have an excellent kids' corner, the DoSeum is joining us and Bird Bakery will have cookie decorations," David said. "We also have train rides and Santa will be here for selfies."

Parking tips

Limited parking on the UIW campus

Parking across the street at AT&T on Hildebrand

Overflow parking at Incarnate Word High School

Ride share drop off at AT&T building on Hildebrand

For more information, visit lightthewaysa.com or call 210-829-6001.

Information courtesy of University of Incarnate Word.

