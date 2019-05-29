Upcoming 4 The Heroes softball game promotes veterans, female athletes, police officers

SAN ANTONIO - There's a big high school softball game coming up, and if you buy tickets you might even get a voucher for free barbecue at Rudy's.

If you're looking for some family fun, the nonprofit 4 The Heroes will host its first annual 4 The Heroes High School All-Star Game on Tuesday, June 4.

"We have a therapeutic outdoor experience that we give these heroes where we take them out on a hunting or fishing trip," said John Bacon, chairman of the board, 4 The Heroes Foundation. "We also make financial contributions to the families in need and we have our youth scholarship."

The foundation is committed to making sure those who paid the ultimate price must never be forgotten and it pledges to assist those who have been wounded with their recovery.

4 The Heroes High School All-Star Game:

Date: Tuesday, June 4

Game time: 7 p.m.

Location: St. Mary's University Rattler Softball Stadium

Tickets are available online here

4 the Heroes High School All-Star Game promotes female athletes, the sport of softball, veterans, police officers, firefighters and first responders.

For more information, visit 4theheroes.org or call 210-240-7610.

