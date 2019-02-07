Gonzaba Medical Group offers advanced, affordable urgent care 7 days a week

SAN ANTONIO - When there's a medical emergency in your family, do you go to the emergency room or an urgent care center?

If you're wondering what the difference is between an emergency room and urgent care center is, Gonzaba Medical Group is here to help!

"Generally speaking in cases of major trauma, signs and symptoms of a new stroke, cardiovascular emergencies or respiratory symptoms that are severe, you should be thinking of an emergency room," said Dr. Shan Ansari, medical director at Gonzaba Urgent Care Center.

If you are experiencing sprains, strains, a cold, the flu, minor burns or minor allergic reactions, Gonzaba Medical Group advises that you should visit an urgent care center.

"In the urgent care centers, we provide you timely access to care and your wait times are considerably shorter," Dr. Ansari said.

