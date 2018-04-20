VIVA FIESTA! Get your exclusive Las Palapas 100 Club medal

SAN ANTONIO - Great food, great service, great deals -- it’s hard to top the experience at one of San Antonio’s favorite restaurants, Las Palapas!

Las Palapas is also committed to helping the community, especially with the 100 Club.

What is the 100 Club?

The 100 Club of San Antonio serves families of fallen local, state, and federal law enforcement, firefighters and first responders in Bexar County.



"We are very happy to be in the position to give back," said Brad Peak, Chief Operations Officer of Las Palapas. "We are committed to giving the 100 Club a $50,000 donation this year, with the help of the medal and 100 Club plate sales."



Here's how you can make a difference this Fiesta by donating to the 100 Club at Las Palapas!

Enjoy the "100 Club Special" plate 🌮

Each plate sold donates $1.00 directly to the 100 Club

The "100 Club Special" plate features: 1 cheese enchilada, 1 chicken flauta,1 traditional sope, rice and charro beans

Price is $5.99 or $6.74 with ice tea

100 Club plate is only available through April 30

Purchase the special edition 100 Club Fiesta Medal🎖️

Medals are $10, all proceeds go to 100 Club

100 Club medals are available starting Saturday, April 21-30

There are only 1,000 100 Club medals available

Medals are available at Las Palapas locations

"Since 1973, we have served the families of our fallen with great friends like Las Palapas," said Richard Miller, 100 Club President. "We couldn't do it without Las Palapas."

5 great things About Las Palapas

Open 24 hours a day Continues to serve San Antonio for over 37 years Breakfast is offered all day They give back to the 100 Club Starting Saturday, April 21 Las Palapas 2018 Fiesta medals will be free and available at their locations

For more information about Las Palapas, you can check out their Facebook page @MyLasPalapas and website at mylaspalapas.com or call 210-342-7010.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Twitter and Facebook for the latest lifestyle trends!

Information courtesy of Las Palapas.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.