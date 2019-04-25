Viva Fiesta! UIW's 'The Cutting Edge' Fiesta Fashion Show

SAN ANTONIO - Viva Fiesta!

The University of the Incarnate Word is getting ready for its annual "The Cutting Edge" Fiesta Fashion Show on Monday, April 29 at 6 p.m. at the McNay Art Museum.

The Cutting Edge Fiesta Fashion Show has been a San Antonio tradition since 1980.

University of the Incarnate Word student designers will present collections they have worked on in a yearlong process.

The Cutting Edge Fiesta Fashion Show

5:45 p.m. VIP registration/reception

6:15 p.m. General admission registration

7:15 p.m. show

For more information and tickets, visit cuttingedge-sa.com or call 210-829-6001.

Sponsored article by The Cutting Edge Fiesta Fashion Show.

