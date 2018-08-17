¡Viva Health! eating tips: See how much sugar is in your soda

SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking to shed some pounds and get healthier?

¡Viva Health! is educating and inspiring San Antonio to make better decisions about healthy foods.

When you eat well, you feel great!

"¡Viva Health! is a nutrition campaign that the city launched last year to get the community geared at making simple changes," said Arisa Larios, a registered dietitian.

¡Viva Health! eating tips

Half of your plate should be fruits and veggies, every meal, each day

For portion control, use a smaller plate

Drink water, not sugary drinks

Soda is almost equivalent to drinking pure sugar

"By drinking one 20-oz soda that has 65 grams of sugar each day, that can equal to 54 pounds of sugar in a year," Larios said.

For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/vivahealth or call 210-207-2722.

Information courtesy of San Antonio Metro Health.

